59 New Cases Of Covid-19, Two Deaths Reported On Tuesday

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 59 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,276 with 1,408 of those active.

Forty-nine of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Grand Bahama, three were in Abaco, three were in Acklins, one was in Eleuthera and one was in Long Island.

The Ministry also confirmed that a 50-year-old woman passed away on Tuesday and a 60-year-old man died on August 25th. Both were from New Providence. The death toll now stands at 46.