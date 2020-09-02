Thompson: Dorian Our Most Devastating Natural Disaster

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Dorian is shaping up to be the costliest hurricane ever as government spending continues to climb well into the millions a year after the disaster.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson describes the storm as “undoubtedly the most devastating natural disaster” ever seen in The Bahamas.

“One year has now passed since the most disastrous Hurricane hit the Bahamas, and government,” he said yesterday, adding that storm surge impacted some 400 businesses and about 8,000 to 9,000 homes.

Minister Thompson also remembered the lives lost and their families, and the “heroic and invaluable” work of those persons before, during, and after the storm.

A year later, he said the rebuilding continues in Grand Bahama. Economic rebuilding is a major priority of the government, which has provided over $3 million in grant/loan assistance to the business sector through the Small Business Development Centre.

Senator Thompson also indicated that since the hurricane, the Government has provided the largest economic concessions in its history for both economic recovery zones, in Grand Bahama and Abaco where a record number of food and construction items were made duty and VAT free. Additionally, residents have been able to replace cars destroyed completely duty-free.

To facilitate rebuilding, he noted that the government extended concessions such as VAT exemptions to the end of 2020 to assist business owners, particularly in construction.

A year following the disaster, the government continues to provide assistance to Bahamians, of whom have been displaced, and unemployed.

Mr Thompson indicated that persons have received unemployment assistance and unemployment benefits from NIB, and social assistance from the Department of Social Services.

Mr Thompson reported that as of May 29, 2020, NIB Grand Bahama approved 1,684 unemployment benefit applications, of which payments totalled $1,563,065.59. And 892 unemployment assistance applications, of which payments totalled at $1,058,403.08.

To date, the Department of Social Services has processed 956 clients for rent assistance, and paid $1,798,693.00 in rental payments to landlords; 925 clients for appliances and 601 clients for beds, issuing $332,542.07 in vouchers for appliances and beds.

Dorian’s impact was a major blow to the Tourism Sector, just when the government had two major projects in the pipeline for Grand Bahama.

These were the Carnival Port Project in East Grand Bahama and the Grand Lucayan Hotel sale and redevelopment agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the ITM Group.

According to Minister Thompson, Carnival has given its reassurance to proceed with its project in Grand Bahama.

The project announced in February 2019 was touted as the largest cruise port project by Carnival anywhere in the world, able to accommodate up to 6 vessels. And is projected to create 2,000 jobs on GB - 1,000 jobs during construction and between 500 and 1,000 after its completion.

Minister Thompson also noted that a later year the government has completed one of the largest rebuilding and restoration projects to schools in Grand Bahama by awarding some $4.5 million in contracts for major reconstruction at 15 schools. It is estimated that the project will provide nearly 300 construction jobs.

“The expenditure of this project represents the largest investment in school reconstruction for the island,” he said.

The phased renovation at the Rand Memorial Hospital, which sustained severe flood damage during Dorian, is also continuing to the tune of some $21 million.

Dorian Home repairs on Grand Bahama is also continuing through the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s Small Home Repair programme, which has provided $3,257,170 to Bahamian companies for the repair of homes.

And since the hurricane, over $9 million was spent with Bahamian contractors for debris removal.

The airport is another matter of priority for the government, Mr Thompson indicated. He noted that discussions are continuing with Hutchison and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

The government is also looking to complete the reconstruction of approximately 8 miles of road in East, Central, and West Grand Bahama at cost of some $6.1 million.

Senator Thompson noted that rebuilding will continue in East Grand Bahama, including the McLeans Town Administrative Office Building, which housed the Royal Bahama Police Force, as well as ferry service offices, supporting inter-island travel between Grand Bahama and Abaco.

He also mentioned projects that have been completed, including the rebuilding of Fishing Hole Road, hurricane repairs to the Harold DeGregory Government Complex, and post-Dorian temporary repairs at the Freeport Post Office, which is expected to undergo some $3.3 million in construction.

“Work will commence this month for the full restoration of the GB Post Office,” he said.