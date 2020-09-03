49 New Cases Of Covid-19, Three Additional Deaths

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there were 49 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, three deaths and one death under investigation.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,386 with 1,423 of those active.

Twenty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, 13 were in Grand Bahama and eight were in Abaco.

The Ministry also confirmed three deaths on Grand Bahama: a 66-year-old woman who passed away on August 21st; a 62-year-old man who passed away on August 25th and an 81-year-old man who passed away on August 25th. The total number of deaths is now 50.

An additional death is also under investigation.