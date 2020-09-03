0

49 New Cases Of Covid-19, Three Additional Deaths

As of Thursday, September 3, 2020

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there were 49 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, three deaths and one death under investigation.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,386 with 1,423 of those active.

Twenty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, 13 were in Grand Bahama and eight were in Abaco.

The Ministry also confirmed three deaths on Grand Bahama: a 66-year-old woman who passed away on August 21st; a 62-year-old man who passed away on August 25th and an 81-year-old man who passed away on August 25th. The total number of deaths is now 50.

An additional death is also under investigation.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment