Lockdown Spike In Family Abuse: Jump In Domestic Attacks As Isolation Takes Toll At Home

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE shocking effects of COVID-19 on Bahamians has been laid bare in a report that revealed an 11.3 percent increase in domestic violence - as well as the difficult financial situation many households are in.

The report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) reported the greatest rise in domestic violence was experienced by high income families - 13.9 percent compared to low- and middle-income households (10.3 percent and 10.1 percent respectively).

Women have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s fallout. “The pandemic has negatively impacted Bahamians’ quality of life, particularly that of women. The distribution of domestic chores has been significantly disproportionate,” the survey found.

The report also said nearly half of households reported eating less healthy meals than usual, and just over five percent went to bed hungry.

With less than four in ten Bahamian households having sufficient reserves when COVID-19 hit, the Central Bank’s governor yesterday said “savings bonds” are being eyed to boost financial resiliency.

