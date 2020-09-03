Art Of Graphix: Making A Graphic Impact In Social Media Marketing

Social media has always been visually-led, and the rise of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram suggests the trend is continuing. It is well-documented that posts across virtually all social networks perform better if they contain great imagery, and many have asked why social media and marketing have become inseparable.

Businesses of all sizes are on social media, competing for customers’ attention and constantly updating content feeds. If you own a small business, there is no question that you may be conducting business there, as being active on social platforms is key to your survival. It secures commercial growth and, above all, generates profit.

However, getting the most out of social media marketing is easier said than done. Both a science and an art, social media requires a creative and meticulous strategy. In addition to the strategy, a company's social media reputation is only as good as its public profile content.

Investing in social media marketing, therefore, means investing to some degree in graphic design. Social media is visually driven and well thought-out, and graphic design is something that can give your business an edge in this competitive arena.

Here are some more reasons why social media marketing and graphic design are strategic tools for businesses today.

Essential for building brand awareness

Social media channels are great spaces for businesses to build brand awareness among both existing and new audiences. There are many different conduits businesses can choose for their social media marketing strategy, and you would likely want your business to be present on many platforms simultaneously to achieve maximum reach.

If this is the case for your business, your social media profiles must be consistent in their branding and design. Think of them as different shop windows. You want your customers to know it is your business they are looking at, even if they are in a different town.

Consistency

Social media is the same whether your audience is on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. They should be able to see that they are on your company’s page immediately. As such, standardise your logo design, typography and content templates across all social media channels to ensure consistency and that it makes sense. It streamlines your brand and makes it recognisable to your social media customer base.

A consistent look across all channels lends authority to your brand, giving your profile that all-important professional polish. Social media marketing and graphic design are crucial components to your brand’s overall identity, as the type of graphics your brand shares over social media is largely dictated by your audience and the kind of image you want to portray.

Moreover, the challenge for many brands is having a graphic designer on-hand to create engaging, timely brand images to share on social media. If you do not have the luxury of an in-house graphic design team, you are missing out on great exposure when relevant trending topics occur.

Do not get too hung up on graphics alone. Think about the product that you are actually selling by ensuring it is making someone’s life easier. It cannot be understated how great an impact both graphics and product can have together, increasing your sales through strategic advertising campaigns.

When educating your audience or inspiring them to take action, competent graphic design services is an added recommendation. On most social media platforms your display of professionalism can attract an elite audience to your business page through the presentation of your graphics. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst/certified life coach with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.