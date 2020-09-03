Woman Found Injured After Shotspotter Alert

NEW Providence police are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident which occurred on Tuesday.

Police said a woman was left in stable condition in hospital after she was shot after 8am.

Police received a Milton Street gunshot alert from ShotSpotter. Officers responded and, on their arrival, they were informed that a female was at home when she heard the sound of gunshots. She then realised that she received injuries to her leg.

The victim was taken to hospital by a private vehicle and is listed in stable condition. Two male suspects are presently in custody assisting police with their investigation.

Police also said a man was stabbed shortly before 11am Tuesday. Officers received reports that two men were having an altercation while on Comfort Street; as a result one of the men stabbed the other in the back with a sharp object. The victim was transported to hospital where he is detained and listed in stable condition. A male suspect was arrested.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery.

Shortly after 1pm Tuesday, a man walked into a business on Thatch Palm Avenue and requested an item from a female cashier. She turned around to retrieve the item and the suspect then produced a black handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.