90 New Covid-19 Cases, Five Deaths And Five Deaths Under Investigation Reported On Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 90 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths and five deaths under investigation on Friday.
The total number of cases now stands at 2,476 with 1,451 of those active.
The breakdown of the new cases is as follows: New Providence 63; Grand Bahama 14; Abaco 6; Inagua 2, Long Island 2; Eleuthera 1 and the locations of the remaining two cases are pending.
The five deaths were:
• a 58-year-old woman of Long Island who passed away on 28th August, 2020;
• A 71-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 14th August, 2020;
• A 54-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 20th August, 2020;
• A 67-year-old man of New Providence who passed away on 30th August, 2020; and
• A 20-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 26th August, 2020.
The death toll is now 55, with 15 deaths under investigation.
TalRussell 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Warning do not watch with children and watch with uttermost caution.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r14I...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r14I...
ohdrap4 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
The Corona goes via Zoom?
mandela 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Location Pending? These 104 locations pending have to be visitors visiting the Bahamas and the authority doesn't want the citizens to know, because how can there be 104 citizens without any known location?
TalRussell 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
God I hope GB isn't trending up....
tribanon 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
The Bahamian people should banish Minnis and D'Aguilar from The Bahamas, forevermore!
tribanon 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Sadly it's going to get a whole lot worse. And all because of Minnis and D'Aguilar's most stupid and foolish decision to prematurely reopen our borders on July 1, thereby enabling the deadly Communist China Virus to return to our shores with a vengeance.
These two incompetent and dangerous buffoons ignored all of the flashing warning lights in the US at the time, especially in Florida. They squandered the golden opportunity we had of controlling the situation after having successfully flattened the curve. They took away our ability to at least reopen our domestic economy while keeping our borders closed to all travellers from abroad.
As a result of the ensuing yo-yo lockdowns and numerous irrational orders/protocols, many small and medium size businesses have been literally forced by government to go out of business, never to reopen again. Too many Bahamians are now without a job, without food, and even without hope.
TalRussell 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
As more jobs pulled from under them as businesses decide to further delay reopening and to throw in the towel although t's goin' be pretty damn hard to keep spinning like all is financially rosy.... yet not single House-elected MP, or senator, along with the politically appointed has volunteered to cut or forgo their paycheques, park their government cars - sending home their chauffers whilst refusing to enjoy fringe benefits others can only dream of. Not a single individual on the PopoulacesPruse has been sent home.
I've been sounding warning since August 1 to keep an eye focused on Abaco and to expect 100+ viruses infected by the second week of September. A nod of Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
