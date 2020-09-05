90 New Covid-19 Cases, Five Deaths And Five Deaths Under Investigation Reported On Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 90 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths and five deaths under investigation on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,476 with 1,451 of those active.

The breakdown of the new cases is as follows: New Providence 63; Grand Bahama 14; Abaco 6; Inagua 2, Long Island 2; Eleuthera 1 and the locations of the remaining two cases are pending.

The five deaths were:

• a 58-year-old woman of Long Island who passed away on 28th August, 2020;

• A 71-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 14th August, 2020;

• A 54-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 20th August, 2020;

• A 67-year-old man of New Providence who passed away on 30th August, 2020; and

• A 20-year-old woman of New Providence who passed away on 26th August, 2020.

The death toll is now 55, with 15 deaths under investigation.