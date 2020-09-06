30 New Cases Of Covid-19, One Additional Death Reported On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,506 with 1,464 of those active.

Twenty-three of the new cases are in New Providence, three are in Long Island, three are in Exuma and one is in Andros.

A 53-year-old woman from New Providence died on Friday, bringing the death toll to 56.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.