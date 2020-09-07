Body Found Wrapped In Sheet

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found wrapped up in a sheet off Bacardi Road early yesterday morning.

According to police reports, shortly after 8pm on Saturday, officers received information from a concerned citizen about a potential homicide on Blyden Road off Bacardi Road.

Police said after receiving the reports, an investigation was immediately launched by the Central Investigative Unit into the complaint.

“Acting on information, shortly after 12am on Sunday September 6, 2020, the officers were led to a track road off Bacardi Road where they discovered the lifeless body of male wrapped up in a blue sheet,” police said.

Paramedics were called to the scene but shortly after arrival, they pronounced the man dead.

The victim’s death pushes the country’s murder count to 43 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records. His identity is not known.

The killing also comes about a week after police discovered the body of a badly decomposed male in bushes near a residence on East Avenue off Carmichael Road.

The body is suspected to be 17-year-old Lavard McKenzie, who was reported missing days before the corpse was found.

A 20-year-old man and a teenager have since been charged in connection to that incident. Meanwhile, police said investigations into the country’s latest homicide are ongoing.

In other crime news, police are also investigating a shooting incident that left a man in hospital.

Shortly after 8pm on Saturday, officers said they were alerted by the Shot Spotter technology to the sound of gunshots in the Parker and Meadow Street area.

Upon their arrival, police said they saw and spoke to a man who told them he had been shot.

The victim told police the incident occurred while he was sitting outside his residence when a black vehicle with two masked occupants pulled up and approached him.

“One of the occupants discharged a firearm in his direction injuring him in the right thigh. The vehicle sped off in a northern direction,” police added.

The victim was later transported to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or 328-TIPS.