‘Jazz’ Gets His First Hit

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm notched a career milestone with the first hit of his MLB career for the Miami Marlins against the American League East leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Chisholm singled to right centre off the Rays’ Peter Fairbanks in the top of the seventh inning of the Marlins’ 5-4 extra innings loss yesterday at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In a four pitch at bat, Chisholm got caught looking for strike calls on the first two pitches, a cutter and a sinker.

Fairbanks followed with a curveball outside for a ball and when he followed with another curveball outside, Chisholm connected for the Marlins’ only hit of the inning.

He was picked off caught stealing second during the following at bat.

Chisholm also flashed his potential in the field with a highlight-reel worthy diving catch over his right shoulder in right centrefield for the first out of the eighth inning.

He finished 1-4 on the afternoon at the plate and in the field, he had three assists and two putouts defensively.

Yesterday’s game was Chisholm’s second start at shortstop and he appeared as a pinch runner Friday night as they fell to 17-18 on the season following the series.

The Marlins remain on the road for a matchup with the Atlanta Braves today at 1:10pm.

The series began with the Rays’ 5-4 win Friday night.

Chisholm entered the game in the top of the ninth inning, pinch running starting shortstop Miguel Rojas.

He advanced to second on a fielding error and was out on the ensuing at bat on a fielder’s choice.

The Marlins won game two of the series 7-3 on Saturday night. Chisholm made his historic debut and became the seventh Bahamian to advance to the MLB on September 1. It was the first game of a back-to-back against the Toronto Blue Jays at Marlins Stadium. The Marlins won 3-2.

The 22-year-old made his major league debut as a defensive substitute in the top of the eighth inning for shortstop Rojas, who left the game because of a sore abdomen.

One night after his debut, Chisholm got the first big league start of his young career, filling in at shortstop for the injured Rojas. Chisholm went 0-4 at the plate and defensively had two assists and one putout in the Marlins’ 2-1 loss in their second game against the Blue Jays in as many nights.

Following his callup, Chisholm said he remains cognisant of his role as an inspiration to future generations of aspiring Bahamian baseball players.

“Everyone was telling me they were so proud of me and that I’m an inspiration to them and some of them were the guys that I was looking up to when I was younger so it touches me that I can touch anyone’s heart in the Bahamas. We know how the struggle has been back home for the past year with COVID-19 and I got called up to play on September first which makes a year since Hurricane Dorian passed, so all of that made it a special time for me,” he said, “Having my debut in Miami the closest place to home when I can’t be home, I’m always at a loss for words when I think of it. Getting called up to a playoff potential team, and i believe we’re going to make the playoffs, it’s just amazing. I think the whole Bahamas are Marlins fans now.”