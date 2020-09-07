Pm Announces Changes To Emergency Orders

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a number of changes to the Emergency Orders on Monday afternoon.

Amendments applying to Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua and Mayaguana – but NOT New Providence include:

• Retailers will be able to offer in-store services.

• Restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining services, provided they follow the physical distancing, mask wearing and sanitization protocols in the Orders.

• Fish Fry establishments will continue with take away and curb side services only.

• Businesses may determine operating hours between 5am and 10pm

• All islands in the second schedule, EXCEPT for New Providence, may have small social gatherings of up to a maximum of ten people.

Outdoor amendments:

• Residents on all islands in Second Schedule may now exercise outdoors in their neighbourhoods from 5am to 10pm, INCLUDING New Providence.

• Residents on all islands, INCLUDING New Providence, may participate in outdoor group exercise between 5am and 12noon.

• Residents on all islands, INCLUDING New Providence, will also be able to visit the beaches and parks for slightly extended hours, daily from 5am to noon.

Amendments which apply to the entire country:

• Charters are now allowed, including inter-island charters, provided that individuals comply with the inter-island travel Orders.

• Inter-island commercial air travel may resume as normal as of this Wednesday, the 9th of September.

• COVID-19 negative test results are no longer required for inter-island travel, except for those travelling from New Providence. This is subject to change. However, individuals travelling from the islands included in the second schedule, including Grand Bahama, will continue to be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at their destination.

• Private medical facilities and dentists are able to provide services outside of the curfew hours and medical services during the curfew hours in an emergency.

• The fine for not wearing a mask is $250.

• Construction operations will now be fined for non-compliance with the Orders related to mask wearing and other physical distancing protocols established by the Bahamas Construction Association as approved by the Ministry of Health.

• High-risk prohibited businesses continue to be: casinos, bars, discos, cinemas, gyms, regattas, festivals and similar activities.