64 New Cases Of Covid-19 On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are 64 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,721 with 1,457 of those active.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows: New Providence – 55; Grand Bahama – 2; Crooked Island – 3; Inagua – 3 and Mayaguana – 1.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.