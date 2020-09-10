Letter: Zimbabwe Still In Crisis

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is painful that the Zimbabwean situation has worsened and the social and economic crisis of the Zimbabwean is continuing daily. It shows very clearly that Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa have failed to improve the economic conditions of Zimbabwe.

The shortages of foreign currency continue and the banks have no cash at all. Inflation in Zimbabwe is going up weekly and the rate of unemployment is increasing rapidly. The ATMs in Zimbabwe have no cash and Zimbabweans are continually pushed to extreme poverty.

Food shortages continues to affect millions of Zimbabweans. President Emerson Mnangagwa has failed Zimbabweans and should retire, removed or resign to cut the continuous economic crisis.

KUDZAI CHIKOWORE

United Kingdom,

September 8, 2020.