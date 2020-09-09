Suspected Covid Case At School

THE Ministry of Education is investigating a suspected case of COVID-19 at Columbus Primary School.

According to a statement released last night, the ministry was alerted to a possible case early yesterday.

“In accordance with the environmental guidelines document, the Ministry of Education reported the matter to the Ministry of Health and Environmental Monitoring and Risk Assessment Division of the Department of Environmental Health Services,” the statement noted.

“The recommended protocols from those entities were immediately followed in addressing the situation.”

Education officials said the relevant unions were also notified of the suspected case. Contact tracing, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will now be conducted if necessary, the Ministry of Education said.

The Department of Environmental Health will advise on how cleaning and sanitisation will take place and give the all clear for staff to return to work.

Public schools do not reopen for students until October 5, however it is reported teachers and other support staff went to work on Monday.