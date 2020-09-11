Actor Tells Of His Battle With Coronavirus

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN recording artist and actor has detailed his recovery from COVID-19, which left him zapped of energy and compromised his breathing.

Jonathan Farrington, 30, tested positive for COVID-19 back in July in New York City.

Mr Farrington told The Tribune he was doing his best to wear a mask and social distance and doesn’t know exactly where and how he contracted the virus.

“I had night sweats and then I had a fever and then I lost my appetite….I lost my taste,” he said of his symptoms, which developed in early July. “I lost my smell… My chest was very compromised in terms of my breathing.

“It takes away your energy. So like you know you really can’t do much physically. All you want to do is lay in bed all day. It’s that aggressive especially if you get the symptoms... the way I had it.”

He suffered from these symptoms for approximately three to four days before finding out he had the virus. The recording artist got tested on July 4 and got the positive result about three days later. According to him, testing was free and efficient.

“I went on the line. What I did was I got the nasal and I got the blood work to see if I got any antibodies,” he said.

Mr Farrington had to stay home, quarantine, and try his best to fight it off.

He added: “I knew that there was really nothing that they could tell me. Only to just stay home and you know drink lots of water. They didn’t really give me any medical advice.”

The actor did his own research and used a lot of natural remedies such as Chinese herbs. He spoke to a friend which is how he was able to get advice on holistic therapy.

“I made a tea that was prescribed, Chinese herbs, by an Eastern Chinese traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and I was expected to boil that as different herbs as a tea and I drank it,” he explained.

Mr Farrington said within three days his symptoms were gone, but he still quarantined for 14 days and was tested after this period. Results didn’t come back that same day but eventually, he got a negative result.

Now, he is feeling good and made a video about his journey with COVID-19 on his YouTube channel.

Mr Farrington has performed at the Apollo theatre and in several plays in New York.