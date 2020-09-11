Man Accused Of Having Sex With Minor

By Farrah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday accused of having sex with a minor last month.

Kendal Ramsey was charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse after he was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy on August 7.

He was not required to enter a plea during his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and the matter was adjourned to November 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Ramsey, who is represented by attorney Barry Sawyer, was denied bail and remanded to prison in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.