Man Dies After Stabbing On Raymond Road

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man who died in hospital after an altercation at Raymond Road.

According to police reports, shortly after midnight on Friday, police received reports of a physical altercation between two men.

When they arrived at a residence, police spoke to one of the men allegedly involved.

“Officers responded and, on their arrival, they saw and spoke to a male who stated that he was visiting the mother of his children, when a male with whom he was familiar was at the residence approached him,” police said.

“An argument ensued which turned into a physical altercation, the male produced a knife, he was able to take the knife from the male. However, during the altercation he stabbed the male.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

Police said a man is in custody assisting with investigations.

This marks the 44th homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The death is the second this month after the body of a man was discovered wrapped in a sheet off Bacardi Road on September 6.

Officers received information shortly after 8pm on Saturday from a concerned citizen about a potential homicide on Blyden Road off Bacardi Road. The Central Investigative Unit launched an investigation immediately into the complaint, police said.

“Acting on information, shortly after 12am on Sunday September 6, 2020, the officers were led to a track road off Bacardi Road where they discovered the lifeless body of a male wrapped up in a blue sheet,” police said

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or 328-TIPS.