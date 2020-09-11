Man Heard 'Pop', Then Realised He Was Shot

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot while walking on Shrimp Road yesterday morning, police said.

The man was walking on the street around 2am when he heard “a pop sound,” according to a police crime report. Moments later he realised that he received injuries to his left leg.

“He was able to make his way to the Carmichael Road Police Station where Emergency Medical Services were summoned,” police said. “The technicians examined the victim and found that his injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound.”

The man was taken to hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

In a separate matter, police arrested a man on Wednesday night in connection with a drug find.

Shortly after 9pm, officers from the Operations Unit while on routine patrol on

Mason Alley off Market Street, noticed a man who aroused their suspicion.

The officers conducted a field search of the suspect and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He is expected to be formally charged in court soon.