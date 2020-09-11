Man Jailed For Throwing Rock At Storefront

By Farrah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to five months in prison after he admitted throwing a rock at the storefront of a woman’s clothing store because he was stressed out.

Toriano Johnson appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Friday, after he was accused of causing $818 worth of damage to the display window of Nathalie Bullard’s clothing store on September 7.

The court heard that one of Ms Bullard’s employees called her and told her an unknown person had approached her shop in the Pineapple Plaza on East Street South and damaged her window. The prosecution said the defendant was arrested two days later. In an interview with police at the East Street South station, Johnson admitted to the offence and said he committed the act because he was stressed out.

During the hearing, Johnson reiterated the explanation he gave officers at the time of his arrest and pleaded guilty to one count of damage. He was subsequently sentenced to five months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and ordered to reimburse Ms Bullard for her broken display window. Magistrate Forbes warned the defendant that if he failed to do so, he would spend an additional month behind bars.