54 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 54 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The total number of cases is 2,928 with 1,319 of those active.
Forty-five of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Grand Bahama, four were in Abaco, two were in Eleuthera and one was in Exuma.
There have been 67 deaths in total. Ten deaths are under investigation.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Death count coming from the MOH is no longer useful (NEVER WAS IMO) especially now that we've gotten confirmation that many of the deaths added in September are from deaths that happened in early/mid-August! Who knows how many deaths these SOBs have backlogged!
Also...WHY THE HELL ARE 107+ CASES STILL "LOCATION PENDING"????
HarryWyckoff 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Because the private or public testing facilities did not correctly complete the paperwork either at time of testing, or when submitting results, making it impossible for the MoH to identify either the people or their location.
Not the MoH’s fault, but definitely not a good thing. 107 people out there who don’t know they have tested positive and who may be spreading the virus far and wide.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
it is the MOH's fault. In the grand scheme of things. This is where systems come in. Before you give a facility the authorization to conduct COVID testing you put in place rigorous compliance guidelines. Of course Im assuming that someone in authority imagined that test results were so important to the national security of the country that clinics couldn't just decide on their own that theyd be conducting testing.
We're really failing at systems. You see it all over the place. The other day DAguilar said the travel visas were taking too long to process so they need to introduce "artificial intelligence" into the system. Thats the moment you could tell they got snowed by the person they paid for the initial implementation because all this system needs is regular ordinary processing logic. Artificial intelligence is for self driving cars and such, not if test failed reject, if test passed approve. Basic ordinary processing logic. Im going to bet that someone used a generic form builder but sold it as "a system" then had a bunch of manual post processing to produce a report. Thats where the problem would lie. But our ministers dont know the difference, use terms like block chain, AI, digital assets and they're sold. We're doomed.
3(?) months ago I said one way this system works is if the travel booking sites developed an interface to the testing facilities. The booking of flights and test results would all work together in one flow. Every country could use this. What if the Bananas had gathered all of its programmers together on one giant project and said let's develop this system for the world? What if the Bananas had gotten $2 for every test booked through the system? Who is doing the thinking? but no we waiting on AI to do simple branch logic....st.
