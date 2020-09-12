54 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 54 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases is 2,928 with 1,319 of those active.

Forty-five of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Grand Bahama, four were in Abaco, two were in Eleuthera and one was in Exuma.

There have been 67 deaths in total. Ten deaths are under investigation.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.