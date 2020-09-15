29 Arrested In Abaco After Curfew

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police arrested 29 people for curfew violations and shut down several businesses last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade led a team of officers, along with members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, on “Operation Curfew” in Abaco on Sunday.

According to a police report, sometime after 10pm officers went to some businesses where they observed large gatherings.

All were made to shut down and patrons were warned of prosecution.

Shortly after 11pm, ACP Greenslade and his team of officers also went to Marsh Harbour and Dundas Town communities, where they arrested 29 people found in breach of the COVID-19 Emergency Order.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said all are expected to be arraigned in court early this week.

Meanwhile, police on Bimini arrested four men in two separate incidents on Saturday. Between 4am and 7am, a team of officers from the Bimini district, armed with search warrants, executed those warrants at two homes in Bailey Town.

At the first, officers discovered a black pistol with one magazine and two rounds of ammunition. Three males were arrested.

At the second, officers discovered over $25,000 in US currency. One man was arrested and the cash was confiscated as proceeds of crime. A further search also uncovered a male undocumented immigrant. He was arrested and handed over to immigration authorities.