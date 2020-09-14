Bridgewater Makes Immediate Impact

DOMNICK Bridgewater is having an immediate impact in his progression to France’s Nationale Masculine 2 (NM2) League.

Bridgewater finished with 10 points in his regular season debut to lead Sapela Basket 13 to an 87-72 win over La Ravoire Challes Basket.

Bridgewater, a member of the For-Sur-Mer Provence Byers Club, was placed on loan to Sapela Basket 13 this offseason and his promotion to NM2 is the highest of his career thus far.

In preseason matchups for Sapela against the Byers and St Valliers thus far, Bridgewater has seen substantial playing time at point guard. It has been a seamless transition to the professional level for the 20-year-old Bridgewater after standout seasons as a member of the Byers’ Epoirs (Junior League – U21) and NM3 League teams.

“We are pleased to be able to official the loan of our young leader Bahamian, Domnick R Bridgewater,” the Byers said in the official announcement. “Domnick will be able to complete his training in NM2 under the orders of the former assistant of Giuitta Rémi, Alexandre Casimiri.”

In March 2019, an 18-year-old Bridgewater made history when he became the first Bahamian player to make the jump straight from high school to the professional basketball ranks when he signed a junior pro contract with the Byers. He spent his first season as a member of the club’s Epoirs (Junior League – U21).

In 28 games, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

After a promising start to his second season in the U-21 ranks, he was made eligible to the A roster with a call up to participate in the LNB Pro B Leaders Cup. The team was eliminated in the semifinals to Nancy.

At the time of his call up, Bridgewater dominated the NM3 league at 23.7 points and 7.5 assists per game.