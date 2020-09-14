Junkanoo Icon Anthony ‘Stick-A-Tone’ Johnson Dies

THE sporting fraternity of softball and baseball as well as the junkanoo world is mourning the loss of Anthony ‘Stick-A-Tone’ Johnson.

Johnson passed away last week. He joined the Saxons in 1967 and brought with him a group of men from Market Street called ‘The Lollipop Boys,’ who included Jay Fox, Katanga Johnson, Kenny ‘Mary’ Fox and KC Campbell.

Working from his yard, Johnson and ‘The Lollipop Boys’ helped the Saxons win its first third place prize in the New Year’s Day parade under the theme ‘Time Clocks.’

Johnson played an integral role in the making of the Saxons who, by 1978, became a force to reckon with. His brother David ‘Kiday’ Johnson was a top artist and designer.

While he was classified as an icon of junkanoo, Johnson also got involved in both softball and baseball where he was instrumental in recruiting a number of players to the Saxons.

Known as a utility player on the field, Johnson went on to coach and manage a number of teams in both sports. He also managed Transfiguration Baptist Church men and co-ed teams to numerous softball titles in the Baptist Sports Council.

With such players as Stephen and Bradley Sands, Kermit Mackey, Nelson Farrington, Stephen ‘Slugger’ Brown, Eddie Russell, Cherry Elliott, Maxine Curling, just to name a few, Johnson guided Transfiguration Baptist as they became one of the most dominant teams in the BSC.

May his soul rest in peace.