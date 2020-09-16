$1.6m Road Works For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Road reconstruction and improvement work at a cost of some $6.1m is expected to be completed by the government on Grand Bahama this year.
Reconstruction work of some eight miles of road in East, Central and West Grand Bahama is underway.
In West Grand Bahama, Mrs Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, and Administrator for West Grand Bahama Mrs Cristian Palacious had agitated for road works to be undertaken in that constituency.
Both women played a major role in identifying areas that pose immediate danger and hazard to the motoring public, and areas with potholes that needed temporary patching.
Waugh Construction Bahamas Ltd, which was engaged to carry out work, continued with work during the COVID-19 Emergency Lockdown order.
Worked progressed steadily throughout the West Grand Bahama District, which also includes both Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama & Bimini constituencies.
Patchwork has been completed in West Grand Bahama District; Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock from Bartlett Hill to Jones Town; Queen’s Highway, Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock); Queen’s Highway, West End; Bayshore Road, West End; Seagrape Community, Eight Mile Rock; Multiple side roads in West End; Hunters and Pinder’s Point main roads; Side roads in Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock). And, in the East Grand Bahama District work has been completed in Mather Town.
rodentos 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
roads would hold longer if there would be a drain system across Freeport. Too often roads stand under feets of water
The_Oracle 59 minutes ago
The Hurricane flooding could be alleviated also, however the GBPA and principals is in absentia, along with Hutchinson. Canals need dredging, Seawalls collapsing, most notably at Port Lucaya, the tourism showpiece. The road works are in west End and east end also.
