$1.6m Road Works For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Road reconstruction and improvement work at a cost of some $6.1m is expected to be completed by the government on Grand Bahama this year.

Reconstruction work of some eight miles of road in East, Central and West Grand Bahama is underway.

In West Grand Bahama, Mrs Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, and Administrator for West Grand Bahama Mrs Cristian Palacious had agitated for road works to be undertaken in that constituency.

Both women played a major role in identifying areas that pose immediate danger and hazard to the motoring public, and areas with potholes that needed temporary patching.

Waugh Construction Bahamas Ltd, which was engaged to carry out work, continued with work during the COVID-19 Emergency Lockdown order.

Worked progressed steadily throughout the West Grand Bahama District, which also includes both Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama & Bimini constituencies.

Patchwork has been completed in West Grand Bahama District; Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock from Bartlett Hill to Jones Town; Queen’s Highway, Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock); Queen’s Highway, West End; Bayshore Road, West End; Seagrape Community, Eight Mile Rock; Multiple side roads in West End; Hunters and Pinder’s Point main roads; Side roads in Eight Mile Rock (Hepburn Town, Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Martin Town, Russell Town, Jones Town, Holmes Rock). And, in the East Grand Bahama District work has been completed in Mather Town.