Dames Hints At Changes To Voting Process - But No Details

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government will be making changes to the voting process for the upcoming 2022 election, according to National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

However, he did not detail what those changes would include.

“It’s also a process,” he told reporters yesterday when asked about the issue.

“As we would’ve promised in our manifesto that we will be making changes to this overall process of voting. We have done some work and we still have a lot more work to do and as promised by this government, we intend to do it.

“There will be some changes but how significant I don’t know. We’ve had Dorian and now COVID-19 and so many (changes) what we would’ve hoped to achieve, some of what would’ve hoped to have achieved obviously would’ve been impacted from the timeline standpoint.

“But we are as promised, we are working assiduously to get to where we need to go but the timelines will certainly impact when we get there.”

Mr Dames also told reporters that changes relating to the voter registration process will be made known to the public “very shortly”.

“We will be getting back to you shortly,” he said.

“We would’ve started consultation and a lot of those consultations will be with members of the press as to what is being recommended by the parliamentary commissioner, who with his team would’ve done a significant amount of work, in light of where we are currently so that voters won’t be disenfranchised.

“We’ve always been a nation where people come out to vote and we don’t want to impact that in any way from a negative standpoint.”