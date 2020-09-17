Dominic Demeritte To Lead Men’S Cross Country, Track And Field Programme

JAYME Pendergast, the director of athletics at Life University, announced yesterday that the leader of the men’s cross country and men’s track & field programme would be Dominic Demeritte.

“The candidate pool for this position was incredibly talented,” Pendergast mentioned.

“Dominic presented the greatest breadth of planning for the men’s XC/Track programme at Life University and his work with our women’s programme has proven his ability to execute the plan.

“He has a great track résumé and has all the right skills and contacts to bring this programme back to national prominence. Additionally, he was really able to articulate a plan that supported a mutually beneficial collaboration with coach Stuart and the women’s programme. With enhanced facilities and our coaching staffs, I’m excited to see men’s and women’s track programmes excel nationally.”

Demeritte will oversee a programme that has quite a storied past and look to turn the Running Eagles into a powerhouse programme once more.

As an athlete, he competed in two Olympic Games (2000 and 2004) and a combined seven outdoor and indoor World Championships. He was the 2004 IAAF World Indoor Champion in the 200 metres. From a coaches’ perspective, he has led individuals to an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100 at the 2016 Olympics and a bronze medal in the 2017 World Championships.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to be named the men’s track & field/cross country head coach at Life University,” Demeritte Stated. “I would like to thank Jayme Pendergast and the hiring committee for having the confidence in me to build and lead one of the most storied programmes in NAIA history. I am super excited to hit the ground running and am looking forward to recruiting and mentoring the next champions of character, the Mid South Conference and the NAIA.”

Recruiting for the programme will begin immediately, as the Running Eagles are slated to begin their first season of competition in the 2021-2022 year.

