The Great Unwashed

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Welcome return for Mr Davis – The Tribune, Letters, September 14, 2020.

The phrase “unwashed masses” is used five times in this well written letter. This suggests there is a significant number of unsanitary people roaming around in our midst. It is quite disturbing to envision so many irresponsible, unwashed masses ignoring one of the main tenets of the battle against COVID-19. (It may be a frightening thought, but some may even think that Trumpery and denial are beginning to take hold in our country).

Personal hygiene and frequent hand washing is said to be essential, as are masks, preferably covering the nose as well as the mouth, and social distancing, etc.

Perhaps it would be beneficial for officials to promote the use of hand sanitizer, and soap and water more energetically, especially to these unwashed masses, as has been done effectively for the use of masks.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

September 15, 2020.