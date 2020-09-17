Man Arrested For House Robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman at her home this week.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly before 8am on Tuesday, when a woman resident in the eastern area of the island reported that she was held up and robbed of jewelry and a cell phone while at her residence.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that a short time later, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a male suspect, and recovered the cell phone and jewelry.

The male suspect is expected to be arraigned this week.

In other matters, officers arrested 12 people at a local bar for violating curfew.

Supt Pinder reported that shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers acting on information, went to a bar and lounge located on Peach Street where they met a number of people gathered.

Officers arrested 12 individuals for breach of curfew. All are expected to be arraigned this week.

Meanwhile Bimini police discovered several marijuana plants this week in the Porgy Bay area.

Shortly after 11am Tuesday, officers of the Bimini district, acting on information, went to a bushy area on Kings Highway, Porgy Bay, where they found eight marijuana plants ranging from two to seven inches in height. All the plants were retrieved.

No arrest was made.

Investigations are continuing.