Police Investigate Three Shootings In New Providence

POLICE are investigating three shooting incidents that took place on New Providence on Wednesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm, a man was walking on Beautmontia Avenue, Garden Hill, when he heard the sound of gunshots. Moments later he realised he’d received injuries to his right foot. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 9pm, a man was riding his motorcycle east along Wulf Road, in the vicinity of the Rubis gas station, when he came upon another motorcycle with two occupants. As he attempted to overtake the motorcycle, the passenger produced a firearm and shot him several times before he was able to evade them. The victim taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The third incident also happened shortly before 9pm. A woman was driving with a passenger and waiting for the traffic light to change on Blue Hill and Carmichael Road.

Two men on a motorcycle pulled in front of her vehicle, one of the men dismounted the bike armed with a firearm, approached her and demanded that she exit the vehicle.

She drove off, hitting the rider who remained on the bike. The gunman fired in her direction and moments later the driver realised that she had been shot several times. She was transported to hospital where her condition is listed as guarded. A man was arrested and is assisting police with the investigation into this matter.