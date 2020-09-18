Convenience Store Manager Dies After Armed Robbery Shooting

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE manager of Grace of God Convenience Store was shot and killed on Thursday night during a robbery of the Miami Street store.

Royal Bahamas Police Force officers were notified of a shooting on Miami Street at around 7pm.

When they arrived at the scene police said they were told that a man, armed with a gun, entered the convenience store and demanded cash from its manager.

A struggle ensued between the store’s manager and the armed man, resulting in the manager being shot in his head. He was transported to hospital in a private vehicle, but later died of the injury.

Police continue to investigate this matter.

Meanwhile, police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who police suspect are responsible for robbing a man on Thompson Lane.

In that incident, the man was standing outside of his residence, around 12 noon, when he was robbed of cash and his cellphone by two masked men, one armed with a handgun. Both men got away on foot, through a track road.

Police have further said they continue to rid the streets of illegal firearms.

Officers from Operation Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant on a residence on Taylor Street, shortly after 7am Thursday.

During their search, they recovered a black 12-gauge Maverick shotgun that was buried in a shallow ditch at the rear of the residence. A male was arrested in that find, but police continue to investigate.

Police are also reminding the public that social gatherings are not permitted in New Providence and the opening of bars are currently prohibited.