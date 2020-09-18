Government Hopeful Smaller Hotels Can Jumpstart Tourism

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEPUTY Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the Minnis administration is hopeful that the re-opening of smaller hotels will help jumpstart the tourism industry.
This comes after several of the country’s top resorts, including Baha Mar, the Melia Nassau Beach property and Club Med in San Salvador announced they will not reopen on October 15, the date recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for the resort industry’s return.
Some resorts have even indicated that they may not resume operations until Christmas, with one property saying it won’t reopen until late 2021.
Acknowledging the challenges this poses for the government, the finance minister said the Minnis administration is hoping that smaller size hotels will resume operations to help attract more tourists to the country, thereby aiding in the economic recovery from COVID-19.
“Well, obviously this presents an additional challenge for us. As we’ve said from the beginning, our plan recognises that we will not have any significant tourism activity until the November time frame,” he told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of a United States Embassy equipment handover.
“We’re still hopeful that though the major hotels have announced that they may not be opening right away that the smaller hotels will be open, and we will start to see some activity both here in New Providence as well as in the Family Islands.”
He added: “We know for instance that the Family Islands bring high value tourists and so that will go some way for providing opportunities for residents in those communities to contribute to the overall economic wellbeing of the country.”
“Of course, the Ministry of Tourism continues to work with the ministry of tourism stakeholders to try and bring back tourists as quickly as possible, establishing the protocols as to how we will do that safely and we certainly hope for the best – that all their plans will work out and we will be able to get through this as quickly as possible.”
Since the hotels’ announcements, many have called for more financial assistance from the government with workers uncertain about their future with their respective companies.
In March, the government launched its unemployment benefit programme for self-employed people directly connected to the tourism sector and later expanded it to include self-employed people outside of the industry.
Comments
mandela 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
How ironic the very entrepreneurs that can't get the same tax breaks and subsidiaries as there larger counterparts are supposed to help jumpstart the tourism economy, Now, maybe, our governments will finally see and understand how much more important our local entrepreneurs are to the economies survival and invest in them honestly and truly.
DDK 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Perhaps, Mandela, perhaps. Thing is, they will use the small business owners as they always do, to help jump-start the economy while, at the same time, continuing to give financial incentive breaks only to the mega foreign concerns.
Honestman 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
We have to try but I just don't see many tourists wanting to come here at the moment knowing that we have a daily infection rate of anything between 50 and 90 per day and our health system presently overwhelmed. With restaurants restricted to open air only and the big casinos closed, what are small hotels going to be able to offer in this climate?
Amused 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Who will vacation in place for 14 days? The government seems not to get it
Honestman 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Rather than focusing on limited opportunities for small hotel operators, I would be happier if government presented a clear plan for reversing the current trajectory of the infection rate. It feels like the competent authority has given up on defeating the spread of the virus and has been persuaded by others to just carry on and pretend it doesn't exist. Hence the re-opening next month regardless of the worsening numbers. We have to do something different because the numbers won't just magically start reducing. So what is government's plan to reverse this worsening trend? Focusing on re-opening is surely putting the cart before the horse.
