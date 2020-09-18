Man Fined After Shop Breaking And Stealing

By Farrah Johnson

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was placed on two years’ probation and ordered to pay a $3,500 fine after he pleaded guilty to shop breaking and stealing in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Anfrernee Adderley was accused of breaking and entering the Nassau Tyre and Battery Shop on September 14 and stealing over $3,000 worth of items including a generator, television and a garbage bin.

The court heard that around 5.45am that morning, officers, acting on information, proceeded to Step Street where they observed a maroon Nissan March occupied by a man who was driving in a suspicious manner. When they approached the vehicle, the officers noticed a generator was inside and asked the driver, Anfrernee Adderley, where he got it from and what he planned to do with it. In response, Adderley told the officers he had gotten it from Nassau Tyre and Battery. Officers then searched the car and discovered the rest of the stolen items inside. Adderley was subsequently arrested and taken to the Fox Hill Road police station. There he admitted to the offences in an interview with police.

During the hearing, the defendant was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told Magistrate Samuel McKinney his client had cooperated with police from the onset of the investigation and noted that all of the stolen items had been returned.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney fined Adderley $3,500 or 18 months in prison for shop breaking. He also placed the defendant on probation for two years and warned him if he was convicted of a crime within that time frame, he would spend nine months behind bars.