Ten Arrested In Abaco For Breach Of Curfew

TEN people were arrested in Abaco for breach of curfew under the Emergency Powers Orders.

Police said Thursday and Friday between 10pm and 3am, a team of Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers, and arrested 10 people.

The group included nine men and one woman.

The Operation’s aim was to target criminal hotspots and to apprehend offenders in contravention of the law, police said.

Meanwhile in Grand Bahama a team of officers from the Eight Mile Rock and Traffic Division, armed with a search warrant, went to a residence in Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock.

Once there they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana and over $3,500.00 in Bahamian currency.

Police believe the funds were derived from criminal proceeds.

One male was arrested and taken into police custody.