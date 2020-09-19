37 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 37 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths and two deaths under investigation on Friday.

The number of cases now stands at 3,214 with 1,438 of those active.

Thirty-four of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Eleuthera and one was in Abaco.

An 81-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from New Providence died on Thursday bringing the death toll to 73.

There are also two deaths under investigation: a 62-year-old woman of New Providence who died on September 16th and a 73-year-old woman, also of New Providence, who died on September 9th. There are currently 15 deaths under investigation.