0

37 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths

As of Saturday, September 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 37 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths and two deaths under investigation on Friday.

The number of cases now stands at 3,214 with 1,438 of those active.

Thirty-four of the new cases were in New Providence, two were in Eleuthera and one was in Abaco.

An 81-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from New Providence died on Thursday bringing the death toll to 73.

There are also two deaths under investigation: a 62-year-old woman of New Providence who died on September 16th and a 73-year-old woman, also of New Providence, who died on September 9th. There are currently 15 deaths under investigation.

Comments

whogothere 1 hour, 29 minutes ago

I guess the good news is recovered cases have been outnumberIng active ones for a few days now...

0

TalRussell 36 minutes ago

Before can begin to understand the Central Red Coats Regime's juggled-up arithmetic, first need to know how the numbers can easily become skewed by the lack simple identifications such as the one that on a good day be a safe estimate that only but 38% of the PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL would have been legally issued with, or are in possession of? Shakehead once for Yeah, Twice for Not?

0

