101 New Covid-19 Cases, One Additional Death, One Death Under Investigation

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 101 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death and one death under investigation on Saturday.
The total number of cases now stands at 3,315 with 1,527 of those active.
Sixty-nine of the new cases were in New Providence, eight were in Grand Bahama, one was in Exuma and the locations of the other 23 cases are pending.
A 69-year-old man of New Providence died on September 18th bringing the death toll to 74.
The Ministry also said that the death of 30-year-old woman of New Providence who died on September 18th is currently under investigation.
