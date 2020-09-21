48 New Cases Of Covid-19, One Confirmed Death, Three Deaths Under Investigation

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 48 new cases of COVID-19, one confirmed death and three additional deaths under investigation on Monday.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,418 with 1,542 of those active.

Forty-one of the new cases were in New Providence, four were in Abaco, one was in Grand Bahama, one was in Long Island and one was in Andros.

A 64-year-old man of New Providence died on Sunday bringing the death toll to 75.

There are now 21 deaths under investigation.