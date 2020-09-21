Mitchell Demand Over Judicial Review

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell has said it is not acceptable that the court has failed to allow the applicant of a judicial review to be heard.

According to Mr Mitchell, an action for judicial review of urgent matters connected with the state of public emergency and its constitutionality was filed on August 12.

However, the matter continues to be without movement.

“The court has so far not availed the applicant of a chance to be heard,” Mr Mitchell said in a press statement. “No date has been set. It has been more than a month. The delay is not acceptable. This is a failure of our system when people seek redress for abuse of their rights, when they allege that both Parliament and the Cabinet have failed them and the courts do not provide a timely delay for a hearing.

“We call on the relevant authority to fix the problem forthwith.”

When contacted for comment, Attorney General Carl Bethel said he needed specifics on the matter and could not comment without more information.

Mr Mitchell did not provide more details up to press time.