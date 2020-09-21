Sam Rodgers Sr Returned Unopposed As Bba President

SAM Rodgers Sr was returned unopposed as the president of the Bahamas Baseball Association.

At the end of the nomination period on Friday at 5pm, Rodgers Sr went in by acclamation and was joined by his entire slate of officers, who all were not opposed.

Rodgers Sr will serve for the next four years with the team comprising of Teddy Sweeting as secretary general, assisted by Tracy Albury from Abaco; Sany Morley as treasurer, assisted by Sonia Knowlews from the Legacy Baseball; Shane Albury from the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) as first vice president; Joseph Moss from the Grand Bahama Little League (GBBLL) as second vice president and Clarence McKenzie from Freedom Farm as second vice president

The nominations were sent to Bertie Murray Jr, who was in charge of the virtual election process. Murray Jr will give his report today. The new officers will be ratified by zoom on Monday, September 28 as there won’t be a need to hold the elections anymore.

Rodgers Sr, who took over as president after the death of the late Jim Wood, said baseball is heading in the right direction and all of the affiliated leagues understand his mandate for the sport.

“We want to bring baseball together so that we can have one voice in this country,” said Rodgers Sr, whose previous administration helped with the amalgamation of the BBA and the Bahamas Baseball Federation.