Ministry Releases Statement After Bahamian National Shot Dead In Texas

A BAHAMIAN student was shot dead in Texas last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Tuesday.

Kani Rahming was studying in Houston.

According to a statement from the ministry, police in Texas responded to an incident at Lazy Hollow, Houston around 10pm on September 18 where it was discovered that Rahming had been shot in the chest.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he subsequently died.

“According to preliminary reports from the media, Mr Rahming allegedly exited his residence to investigate a rock being thrown through the apartment window,” the ministry said. “It was during this investigation Mr Rahming was shot in the chest. The ministry has been advised by the Honorary Consul of The Bahamas in Houston, Texas that the police have not yet made an arrest as they do not have any suspects at this time.

“A motive for the incident has also been undetermined.”

The ministry said the Honorary Consul will remain in contact with Rahming’s family and is ready to assist wherever possible.

Attempts to secure comment from Rahming’s Bahamian relatives were unsuccessful up to press time.