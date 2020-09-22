Man In Hospital After Shooting

Police said a man was walking through a track road around 8.50pm in the area of Colleton Road, Ridgeland Park, when he heard the sound of gunshots and collapsed.

He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle but police said his condition is not known at this time.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Police also said a restaurant manager was issued several fixed penalty notices on Sunday for breaches of the COVID-19 Emergency Power Order.

Shortly after 6pm, police responded to a restaurant “where there was a large gathering”.

“The manager was issued several fixed penalty notices. . . for allowing patrons to enter the establishment without wearing a mask, not practicing social distancing and allowing more than the authorised persons into the establishment,” police said.