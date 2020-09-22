Police Leadership Hailed - As New Vehicles Arrive To Battle Crime

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has been selected “as the 2020 IACP leader in community policing” out of more than 100 competitors, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle announced yesterday.

The police chief gave the news during a press conference at the Ministry of National Security, which also saw liaison officers who are a part of the National Neighbourhood Watch Council being gifted with a fleet of patrol vehicles designed to help them better connect with their respective communities to reduce crime.

Commissioner Rolle said the accomplishment highlights the deep commitment of police officers to build safer communities throughout the country.

He also credited the National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) for helping aid the RBPF in its fight against crime.

“The Bahamas has done extremely well and being a part and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and we have one of our own officers who also in the person of superintendent, Dr Chaswell Hanna, who is privileged I might add to also serve on the executed of the IACP, which is essentially a body comprising well over 178 countries,” he said.

“And it is my privilege today that the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been selected as the 2020 IACP leader in community policing. That is for large, policing agencies and for that, I am humbled and indeed grateful.”

National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who was also present during yesterday’s press conference, commended the RBPF for the achievement, noting it as a demonstration of its “improved relationship” between the community and the police.

“The award given to the Royal Bahamas Police Force is an award that is cherished and sought after by many countries around the world. We have well over 165 countries that are involved in the IACP, International Association of Chiefs of Police with tens of thousands of numbers,” he noted

“And so, this is the number one law enforcement agency in the world today and to be recognised as the nation with the leading top community police programme in the world is something that ought not to be taken lightly. It’s something that is very special, and that award really demonstrates the ongoing relationship and the improved relationship between the police and the community.”

He also thanked the NNWC for its contribution in helping to create a safer and better Bahamas for everyone. The council, which is made up of neighbourhood watch group leaders and civil society, was launched in 2018 to assist with crime prevention.

In June, the Jubilee Gardens Neighbourhood Watch Group achieved second place in Neighbourhoods, USA’s (NUSA) 2020 “Neighbourhood of the Year’’ category.

At the time, Mr Dames told reporters the accomplishment of the Jubilee Gardens association showed the deep engagement of people helping, sharing and caring for one another.