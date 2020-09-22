St Fort Looks To Make The Most Of New Club Stint In Japan

MARK St Fort looks to make the most of what could be a limited tenure with his new club in Japan.

St Fort recently said the deal with SeaHorses Mikawa of the Japanese B-League was an unexpected opportunity due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on import players.

“The contract I signed was a replacement contract for other players that they weren’t sure would be able to come into the country because of the whole coronavirus situation.

“I signed two months ago and I’ve been working out and training with them, seeing if I can make it with them until Japan opens up the borders and lets the players back in,” St Fort said.

“I’ll probably play maybe the first two games of the season or maybe I’ll get four games in until players get out of quarantine and start practicing. The team will likely help me get a job after this even if I don’t stay with the team for long, beyond three months.”

According to the Japan Times, B. League teams “relaxed” several restrictions to import players.

B. League teams are able to sign three import players or a fourth if they are from another Asian country.

Due to Japan’s travel restrictions amid the pandemic, the league’s board of directors announced that teams would be eligible to sign an additional import player if another previously signed player is unable to enter the country.

“The additional player would be able to stay with the team for up to one month after the player who was initially denied entry is allowed into Japan,” the Times said.

“According to the league, roughly 60 per cent of import players, and a little less than 90 per cent of non-Japanese staff, signed with B. League clubs have not been able to enter Japan.”

St Fort spent last season in the country’s third division, the B3-League with the Saitama Broncos where he averaged 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The B3-League has eleven teams made up of de facto semi-professional teams. St Fort remained in Japan once the pandemic brought the season to an end.

“One of my teammates, his agent knew I was still in Japan, working out so teams in Japan were looking for players that played in the season last year. Rules favoured players that were already here in the country, they were allowed to come back and play so they signed me really early,” St Fort said.

“It’s a good situation. It’s a great club and I definitely appreciate the opportunity. It will boost my status in the basketball world. I definitely appreciate them helping me while I was here in Japan, not working, I’ve been here since February so it gave me an opportunity to just work out, stay in shape so I really appreciate the team for that.

The B. League season is set to begin in early October under new COVID-19 guidelines.

the team for up to one month after the player who was initially denied entry is allowed into Japan,” the Times said.

“According to the league, roughly 60 per cent of import players, and a little less than 90 per cent of non-Japanese staff, signed with B. League clubs have not been able to enter Japan.”

St Fort spent last season in the country’s third division, the B3-League with the Saitama Broncos where he averaged 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The B3-League has eleven teams made up of de facto semi-professional teams. St Fort remained in Japan once the pandemic brought the season to an end.

“One of my teammates, his agent knew I was still in Japan, working out so teams in Japan were looking for players that played in the season last year. Rules favoured players that were already here in the country, they were allowed to come back and play so they signed me really early,” St Fort said.

“It’s a good situation. It’s a great club and I definitely appreciate the opportunity. It will boost my status in the basketball world. I definitely appreciate them helping me while I was here in Japan, not working, I’ve been here since February so it gave me an opportunity to just work out, stay in shape so I really appreciate the team for that.

The B. League season is set to begin in early October under new COVID-19 guidelines.