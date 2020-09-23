151 New Cases Of Covid-19, Death Toll Rises To 80

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there were 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. One death which was under investigation has now been confirmed as COVID-19 related.
The total number of cases is now 3,618 with 1,594 of those active.
One hundred and twenty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, four were in Grand Bahama, 17 were in Abaco, one was in Andros and one was in Inagua.
Two men, aged 73 and 49, who were from New Providence, died on Tuesday and the death of a 40 year-old woman from New Providence on August 30th was confirmed as COVID-19 related. The death toll is now 80.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 17 minutes ago
A NEW RECORD!!! Nassau is filled with idiots who don't follow any rules including our politicians, police, and RBDF so this comes as no surprise! When da tourist who "VIP" supposed to be coming aye PM?
Meanwhile Minnis somehow allowed this garbage to come out of his dirty mouth today: "It appears The Bahamas is "nearing the end" of its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The death of a 40 year-old woman from New Providence on August 30th was confirmed as COVID-19 related.
Why does it take one month to figure out if a person had a virus related death??? Who knows how many more are still backlogged!
The death toll is now 80.
Once again, the Tribune doesn't know how to count! 80 deaths + 10 deaths + 19 deaths = 109 deaths! Under investigation or not, a death is still a death!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID