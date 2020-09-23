151 New Cases Of Covid-19, Death Toll Rises To 80

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there were 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. One death which was under investigation has now been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

The total number of cases is now 3,618 with 1,594 of those active.

One hundred and twenty-eight of the new cases were in New Providence, four were in Grand Bahama, 17 were in Abaco, one was in Andros and one was in Inagua.

Two men, aged 73 and 49, who were from New Providence, died on Tuesday and the death of a 40 year-old woman from New Providence on August 30th was confirmed as COVID-19 related. The death toll is now 80.