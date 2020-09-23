Frustrated Bahamians Clearing Crown Land To Live On

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FRUSTRATED Bahamians in North Andros are apparently clearing Crown land where they plan to construct homes, insisting undocumented migrants are being allowed to do the same without consequence, The Tribune was told yesterday.

Much of their frustration stems from what they say are ignored applications to acquire Crown land, according to sources.

However, North Andros MP Carlton Bowleg dismissed the claims yesterday, saying this was the work of Progressive Liberal Party propagandists.

“That is complete nonsense,” Mr Bowleg said. “As we all know this is the start of political season and that is only something that is generated by some of those PLP generals out there and I want you to write it just like that.

“It’s not going to happen. I always tell people that I live in Andros. I don’t live nowhere else and ain’t nobody going to come in Andros to do nothing without any kind of authorisation from the proper authorities.

“It’s a bunch of foolishness. The Haitians aren’t doing anything in Andros and won’t be doing anything in Andros and that’s that. So, whoever is saying it, I know it’s political, so it ain’t gonna happen, okay?”

Meanwhile, a source told The Tribune that throughout several settlements in North Andros locals have been clearing down land. It’s a situation that is out of control, he said.

“What I see happening as I drove from Red Bays, Mastic Point, Nicholls Town, Queen’s Highway, there are a number of properties being cleared down and those are being cleared by North Androsians,” the source claimed. “The reason why they are doing this is because the Haitians who occupy the shanty towns on government Crown land are building as they please.

“They are not required to have any building permits, no officials are stopping them and they, the Androsians have been applying for Crown land for 20, 30 years. Some have gotten no response from the Department of Land and Surveys. So, they have taken the attitude that since the foreign migrants can build without problem, they have said they are going to do the same thing.

“There is a number of land being cleared in the North Andros area by North Androsians. That is what’s going on here.”

He continued: “The Haitians are building in San Andros, two and a half miles from the airport area. They are occupying the Crown land and private land and no one seems to be doing anything about it.”

He claims that some Andros natives believe there could be an official working with migrants that has allowed them to evade immigration officials.

“I was on a raid a couple of months ago and by the time we got to the shanty town they were all gone. So, it looks like someone somewhere in authority has been informing them that the raids would take place.”

He added: “I see this as a situation out of control. Bahamians are saying they are getting what is rightfully theirs.”

Back in February, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said there had been many complaints about illegal immigration in Andros and vowed to clamp down on the problem in a humane manner.

His comments to The Tribune came as the Department of Immigration executed a joint operation on the island.

Strong rhetoric against illegal immigration has been a feature of Dr Minnis’ tenure as prime minister.

At the time he sounded a warning to Bahamians, saying: “If they are caught harbouring illegals they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of our laws.

“We will be dealing aggressively with illegals within our borders. However, they will receive respect and be treated in a humane manner within the confines of our laws. There have been a lot of complaints coming out of Andros and some other areas and we will be looking into all of them.”

In a recent statement about the discovery of E.coli in water on the island, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said it was examining whether northern Andros’ groundwater was contaminated by nearby unregulated communities.

“...A discussion ensued as to the possible source of well water contamination which was suggested to be as a result of unregulated development (lack of bathroom facilities attached to structures not approved for construction),” the statement issued earlier this year said.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has been actively working to determine whether any agricultural Crown land has been encroached upon by the migrant community of North Andros or Bahamians and will do everything under the law to ensure that if such encroachment has occurred, it is brought to an end. Furthermore, the use of Crown land is strictly for agricultural purposes by those who are registered to lease the land and thus, have no right to sublease to any individual or group of persons.”

In February, residents living in structures illegally erected on government land in North Andros were issued eviction notices. It was estimated at the time that this could possibly displace 1,800 people.