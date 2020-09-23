Lloyd: Union Did Not Disrupt Exams

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said his ministry has regular dialogue with the Bahamas Union of Teachers over issues of contention, adding that recent union industrial action did not negatively affect students’ national exams.

The minister spoke to the press briefly following the receipt of 15 tablets and wifi boxes from AF Adderley’s Class of 1986 to be donated to the AF Adderley Junior High School. This was a part of the Ministry of Education’s national drive to get tablet devices for children who could not afford to purchase one or do not have internet connections in their homes. The ministry is partnering with Aliv on this initiative.

Last week Monday, about 1,000 teachers called in sick action over matters BUT president, Belinda Wilson, said were unsettling to her members. Those matters ranged from teachers being stranded in islands outside of where they should be teaching, to teachers feeling unsafe in regards to COVID-19 in classrooms, to asking for salaries not being cut while teachers are in quarantine. The most significant issue seemed to be the fact that a “stay at home policy” was not agreed upon for teachers.

Education officials have said the number of teachers who did not show up to work last week was not as high as 1,000.

When she last spoke to The Tribune, Ms Wilson said there was to be a meeting between her union and the Ministry of Education. Mr Lloyd was asked about that meeting.

“The Bahamas Union of Teachers, the Bahamas Educators Managers Union, the Public Service Union and the Ministry of Education are in constant dialogue,” he said. “We (are) talking about everything, every day. On a regular and consistent basis we are in contact with them and they are in contact with us.”

He said teachers are allowed to work from home once they receive the necessary approval.

“We have a policy that is already established and I’ve said it any number of times. They are welcome to stay at home if they wish to. You are welcome to stay at home, as long as you have received the approval of your principal and district superintendent. So we are not demanding anybody. If you want to conduct your school classes from your home, from another facility or from the school, you are welcome to that.”

Mr Lloyd said the BUT tried to ascertain from officials at the Ministry of Education what the stay at home policy was and then presented the officials with something to consider as the policy.

“Whatever they have requested of us with regard to the teachers working at home, they are welcome to do so,” he continued. “If you want to work from home, make your request known to the principal and the principal will give you their approval if that is appropriate. If you want to work at home, you are welcome to do so.”

Mrs Wilson also said that last Tuesday, teachers reported to work late due to the ongoing issues.

Mr Lloyd said the industrial action, which took place on the first two days of national exams, had no impact at all on invigilation.

“Nothing hampered our exams,” he said. “Not one single thing. Our exams are going on marvelously, excellently, seamlessly, no difficulty whatsoever. We came prepared for this, we have enough invigilators running and all other supervisors who are necessary to conduct the exams. We are having no difficulty whatsoever.”