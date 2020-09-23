Murdered Boy’S Aunt Criticises Police Over Wanted Poster Release

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN aunt of the seven-year-old boy killed in Nassau Village on Sunday is upset that police released a wanted poster for another of her children in connection with a murder investigation.

Verline Culmer, 40, told The Tribune on Monday that all young Reyes Williams talked about was his upcoming birthday party before he was senselessly killed.

However, she faced new concern yesterday when police released a notice that her son, Marlin Smith, is wanted for questioning pertaining to a murder investigation.

Ms Culmer and her family believe police want to speak with Mr Smith about Sunday’s incident, however the police bulletin did not specify which murder investigation they want Mr Smith’s help with.

One police source noted yesterday there have been several murders recently.

Ms Culmer said when Reyes was shot, her son, Mr Smith, was in the back of the yard.

She said the young boy was the victim of stray bullets as shooters aimed for people in a silver car parked in the boy’s yard.

“The mother of the victim, me, my other sister, the guys who were in the car, the girl who was in the car, all of them who they have in custody, could say just where my son was,” she said.

“He remained at the scene after the shooting. He stayed home. It was a drive-by shooting, not crossfire. They said on the news it was a blue car involved but the car was a silver Note. I don’t know where they got the incorrect information from.”

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said on Monday that three people are in custody in connection with the little boy’s murder.