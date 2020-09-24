Bahamian In Canada Dies After Being Hit By Train

A BAHAMIAN living and working in Canada died after being hit by a train earlier this month.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying it was saddened to learn of the death of Judith Taylor who lived outside Toronto.

According to information received by the ministry from Canadian authorities, on September 7 Toronto police received a report of a collision near the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

“According to police officials, a UP Express train was heading east at the location when it struck a woman situated on the rail line,” the ministry’s statement noted.

“Shortly after 6am, emergency crews were called to the scene where she was pronounced dead. Upon further investigation by the relevant authorities, it was confirmed that the body was that of Ms Judith Taylor.”

The spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the death will be treated as suspicious and anticipates that their preliminary investigation report will be completed at the end of this week, the ministry added.

Ministry officials in conjunction with the Bahamas High Commission in Ottawa will remain in contact with Taylor’s family as well as, Bahamian and Canadian police, to obtain more information and to facilitate the transshipment of Taylor’s remains from Toronto to The Bahamas the statement added.