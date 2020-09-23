Junkanoo Jam In Jeopardy: Hurricane And Eagles Opt Not To Participate

NCAA Division I college basketball will return in late November, but another event on the country’s sports tourism calendar is in jeopardy.

According to a report by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Boston College Eagles and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have opted not participate in the 2020 Junkanoo Jam.

The BYU Cougars and George Mason Patriots were the other two original teams in the event.

In an interview discussing the upcoming season, Cougars head coach Mark Pope recently said he could not guarantee his team’s participation in the tournament.

“If it’s held, it’s going to be here in the continental United States,” he said.

“It might have different teams playing in it. Every single part is moving right now.”

The Junkanoo Jam, presented by Basketball Travellers, was set to be hosted on November 17-21 in Bimini, with Resorts World Bimini as the host hotel.

The resort officially suspended operations on July 25.

Basketball Travellers hosts several college basketball events across the globe and recently issued a statement on the relocation of the Paradise Jam from St Thomas, the US Virgin Islands to the mainland United States.

“While this was an incredibly difficult decision, keeping everybody healthy and safe is our top priority,” said tournament director Jennifer Ashby.

“After completing a detailed evaluation of potential on-island options, we determined this is the necessary action.

“The well-being of tournament participants and the citizens of the US Virgin Islands amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will always be our primary focus.”

No official statement has been issued on plans for the Junkanoo Jam for men or women.

The women’s tournament was set to move into its 18th edition this fall.