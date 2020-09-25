Dames Tells Rbdf To Make Safe Decisions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames reminded Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers of their responsibility to ensure the safety of their vessels and crew members, urging them to make wise and well thought-out decisions while at sea.

He spoke as the RBDF commissioned its ship bridge simulator yesterday, a new equipment that allows RBDF personnel to train for and enhance their response to difficult real-life situations while at sea.

The latest equipment is a part of the force’s $232m Sandy Bottom project, which saw the RBDF acquire a range of Damen patrol vessels, upgrade its existing fleet and develop its port and base infrastructure.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony, which was held at RBDF’s Coral Harbour Base, Mr Dames praised the “state of the art” equipment.

He noted it as a part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the RBDF is equipped with the tools needed to better protect Bahamian waters.

He also stressed the importance of safety and taking care of the ships while the officers are at sea.

In recent weeks, several RBDF vessels have had to be grounded, prompting officials to launch investigations into the matters. The latest incident took place just last week when five RBDF officers had to be airlifted to New Providence following the grounding of their vessel, HMBS Cascarilla, near Ragged Island.

At the time, RBDF officials said the vessel did not sustain any “material damage” and “remains in operational readiness within the theatre of operations”.

Yesterday, the minister told RBDF officers: “When you’re at sea, sometimes the weather is good, sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes you’re chasing the bad guys. Sometimes you’re moving in the cover of darkness.

“One thing is for certain is that you have to always be thinking of safety, the safety of the men and women that you were given the responsibility to care for and the safety of the vessel, the taxpayer’s money.

“And as you all are aware that these vessels are not cheap and so anytime we put someone behind the wheel or the bridge or whatever it is, you may say, you have to ensure that that individual is ready, is prepared to ensure the safety of his/her crew and to ensure the safety to maintain and safeguard the vessel from any damage.”

Meanwhile, RBDF Commander William Sturrup noted the many roles the equipment will play in helping to enhance operations at the RBDF.

“This much-needed training tool is designed to imitate specific environments,” he added.

“We will be able to rehearse port approaches, navigate in narrow channels and fairways. It will allow for docking and manoeuvres in confined waters, practising entering and leaving frequently used harbours and provide radar plotting and navigation.

“It will allow for training in extreme weather conditions. Trainees will be able to visually identify lights and navigation marks consistent with international rules of the roads standards.”

“We will conduct threat analysis and develop good decision-making skills. It will improve competency and efficiency of commanding officers on board our ships.”

In April 2018, a clip went viral of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis admonishing former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel about marines “mashing up” Defence Force vessels, adding that officers must “learn to navigate”.

Dr Minnis’ comment came after a set of propellers on HMBS Rolly Gray were damaged that month after the boat had departed Coral Harbour, the third time such an incident had taken place in a six-month timeframe.

At the time, Commodore Bethel, through information provided to Press Secretary Anthony Newbold, said the commanding officers of two vessels involved in those incidents have been reassigned.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the Sandy Bottom project, Mr Dames yesterday touted the initiative as being complete. However, he said, more work is still in the pipeline for the agency.

“The Sandy Bottom Project is just about complete but there’s still a lot of work ahead of us as you know,” he said. “We would’ve signed a contract at the beginning of this year for the electrification of the base that will allow sure power to the vessels.

“There are many other things the Defence Force is working on. We’re looking to permanent bases in the southern Bahamas — Ragged Island and Inagua — and so as far as we know, the Sandy Bottom project is done, but that doesn’t mean that the needs for this agency is done. We’re far from it. We have lots of work to do.”