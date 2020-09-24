Mcalpine Stays On Fence Over Issue Of Allegiance

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PINERIDGE MP Frederick McAlpine says he remains in the “valley of decision” regarding his political future, but he doesn’t think he’ll make any moves right now.

Yesterday, the outspoken Free National Movement MP said while he remains a member of the governing party, he isn’t sure of its political prospects for the general election in 2022.

Yet, he hasn’t made up his mind on the next step. However Mr McAlpine said he’s leaving his options open.

“At the end of the day I don’t see what the Free National Movement has to campaign on,” Mr McAlpine told The Tribune. “Much of the country is unemployed. The hotels are closed. What are you going to campaign on, Oban? The 60 percent VAT increase? Hurricane Dorian? What?”

Asked what then was influencing his decision to remain with the party, Mr McAlpine said it came down to timing.

“My influence to remain is the fact that there is so much going on in the party presently and because there is so much going on presently I think it’s still a wait and see situation. It’s still early for me to make a decision at this time.

“It doesn’t mean that I will or will not leave the party. It just means at this time I don’t see the necessity for me to act to jump to make a move.

“That might change in another 90 days, 120 days or in another year. I do not know, but what I do know is that people in The Bahamas have become weary of just party (politics). People I think are now looking at individuals who have a national appeal, who have a national concern for the nation.”

He further questioned why the FNM has not held a convention since 2016. The party’s constitutional requirement is to hold a convention every two years.

“What you need to ask is why hasn’t the party called a convention. Why if we have in the constitution that conventions are supposed to be held every so often?

“The PLP and all already had a convention. Why are we afraid to call a convention?

“So for me I can’t say any more than to say that I am still in the valley of decision. Bahamians are still in the valley of decision. Bahamians are despondent about what they’ve seen and what they’ve heard and I am equally in the same position with them.

“So what must I jump up and do? Leave and join the Progressive Liberal Party or the Democratic National Alliance? What?”

He said while he had not been in discussions with any of those parties recently, his options remained.

“I keep my options open and I have not been in discussions with any of them. I think at this stage of the game I will continue to hold my own, but as I say I think there is enough going on.

“Even if you look at the Cabinet, they have not been cohesive. They seem disjointed. So if McAlpine was right all along why should he jump up when he could be right in the middle of an implosion?”